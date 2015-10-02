12

Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief teams are responding to Hurricane Harvey efforts.

Can you help, too?

As the teams deploy, would you please consider helping the efforts in two ways?

  • First and foremost we request your prayers that DR will provide strong and needed assistance and ministry. We all know that disasters are often catalysts to spiritual transformation.
  • Secondly, these operations cost money. Would you consider donating to disaster relief so that we can stand in the gap for those affected by the storms?

Donate to Disaster Relief Efforts for Hurricane Harvey

